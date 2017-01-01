YOU SHOULD TEST THE GAZİANTEP BAKLAVA WİTH HAMİDO QUALİTY

WE USE THE NATURAL SUGAR İN OUR PRODUCTS

Hamido Baklava are made of natural sugar. The baklava made with natural sugar is sweetened after a day or two. Although a baklava is waiting a long time and does not being sweetened, and also burned your throat, disturbing your stomach, you must thing twice before you buy it.

Hamido Baklavaları is produced with first class material by observing honesty and use right with 40 years of experience in the sector.

BAKLAVA MANUFACTURING ON OATH

Almost a half century product the 1st class baklava in Gaziantep with make an oath by all masters and create a perfect quality. The oath which has token by the masters are exist in our places and also in İnternet web sites.

In Gaziantep, masters working in the production of Hamido Baklavaları, which has been producing baklava for about 40 years, with the oath. The masters who are required to produce the most delicious and quality desserts by staying true to the food are making delicious baklava for about half a century. Hamide Baklavaları Head Master Mehmet Bilge, who stated that he published the text of the mastery in his work place and on the internet site, stated that the vows he committed were as follows:

“I will stand behind every merchandise I produce and sell,When manufacturing with my conscience,RİGHTS, RESPONSIBILITY, AND CONSİDER ALL HUMAN RİGHTS,I will not sell to my customers any products that I will not give to my loved ones and my sons ...The raw materials which destroy the like Cheating, irritation, Carcinogenic protector, Do not use any additives contrary to health… I swear to my all wishes and honor.

NOT FABRİCATİON IT IS FULLY NATUREL AND HARDWORKİNG PRODUCTS

Mehmet Usta emphasized that the art before the material gain for a master, "The work should not be played with the spirit of the baklava by pouring fabrication. We can not express the baklava which didn’t product with a huge performans and extra effort as a “Real Antep Baklava”. We have not been tied up to this time from the traditional method. Maybe our name couldn’t spread all around World but, the people which has tested our tasty, they take a paranthezis and gave the full mark to our products. The first priority for Hamido Pods is to pass on this cultural treasure that has been inherited from our ancestors to the next generation in the best way. "

"They play with human health"

Mehmet Usta stated that the plain oil used in Hamido Baklavaları came from Şanlıurfa Karacadağ region and stated that it was pure plain oil produced from oil sheep's milk. Mehmet Usta,

who is also on the warnings about cheap baklava, "3 kilos of plain oil comes from 10 kilos of sheep butter. While we use plain oil for 40 TL and use it, there are those who use 3-4 TL fat. At the moment we use a premium peanut of 70 TL. But we hear that there is no fear of God, even peasants who do not use peanuts. Of course, the price of cheating is also low. As such, they are playing with human health and causing unfair competition in the sector. "

www.hamido.com.tr



Address; Fatih Mah. Marshal Fevzi Cakmak Bulvarı, Kurtuluş Apt. 153 / A Şehitkamil / GAZİANTEP



Telephone Number: +904449084 +903423229084